Donate a teddy and put a smile on children’s faces

DURBAN - A brother and sister duo,Tasmika and Akhil Mahabir, are not only putting smiles on young faces but also teaching children about getting involved in charity and giving back to those in need. Tasmika, 23, a final year medical student and her brother Akhil, 26, a newly qualified medical doctor from Somerset Park in Umhlanga, are doing this through their Teddy-Up campaign which began last week and runs until June 23.

They have made an appeal for new and pre-loved teddy bears which will be delivered during Mandela month in July to underprivileged children in hospitals and clinics. More than 500 teddies were collected and donated to over 15 different children’s organisations in the pilot campaign last year. Tasmika said it was great to see schools and religious and cultural organisations reach out in support of Teddy Up.

"When a seven-year-old cousin came to stay over at my home last year, the joy my teddy bears brought to him was an eye opener. We decided to bring a smile to underprivileged children's lives by handing out teddy bears. Many children have teddy bears that they no longer use or play with. "One of the best things we heard this year was parents telling us how grateful they are for this drive as it helps them teach their young children to give back to society and let go of some of their precious items from childhood. Parents came back saying it helped teach their children discipline, how to organise their teddies, and instil good values and (a spirit of) charity from a tender age," she said. Tasmika also appealed for sponsors or laundromats to support their campaign by washing and drying the teddy bears for delivery to hospitals and clinics.

Akhil said last year's drive gained overwhelming support. "I assisted in the distribution of teddy bears to various organisations. A single teddy bear brought immense joy to a child's face. They beamed with joy and hugged their new fluffy friend. "This year I wish to distribute teddy bears to ailing children in hospitals, clinics and hospices. Not every child has their parents with them in hospital while other are experiencing great pain. A teddy bear has the potential to bring them comfort, love and joy during a distressing period. We urge the community to come together once again and help us bring a smile to these children's faces," he said.