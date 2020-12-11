Donation comes as holiday present for organisation helping sexually abused children.

Food can now be put on the table and the lights can stay on this festive season at the Bobbi Bear home thanks to a R20 000 donation from a trade union. The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union made the donation on Wednesday as part of the 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence campaign. Bags for school and sports uniforms as well as shirts were also donated. Operation Bobbi Bear is a human rights organisation based in Amanzimtoti, KZN, committed to helping sexually abused children. The organisation assists abused children and follows through with police on cases involving children. The social workers also handle and attend court cases and providing ongoing care and support for the children after they are removed from their homes. They currently have volunteers at police stations in Isipingo, Amanzimtoti, Lower Illovo, Umlazi, Kwamakhuta, Scottburgh and Folweni. Eureka Olivier, financial and administrative director of Operation Bobbi Bear, said the donation was a saving grace as they receive no government funding and 2020 had been a tough year.

“Our cupboards were empty and we were trying to see how we could pay for lights and water but then I got the call about the donation. The festive season is our busiest time of the year, families are spending more time together and relatives are on leave so our caseload normally doubles so we can afford to not be operational,” she said.

At the handing over of the cheque, Olivier had a custom-made bear which had plasters along the bear’s spine and private areas, there were also black marker lines around the bear’s eyes, chest and arms. The back of the bear’s head had a Durban Central police station case number, the child’s age and the alleged suspect known solely as dad. It was an active case. The bear was to depict what the child had gone through.

“When the children come to us broken we give them that bear, that bear becomes their statement. It speaks all of our national languages. It shows what happened to them and we take that bear with us to court every time.”

Queen Mbatha, Imatu’s regional chairperson and national deputy president, said it was a privilege and honour to be associated with Operation Bobbi Bear.

“They do tremendous work and it is a reminder that we must give back and support those who care for our communities. This was our way of supporting the 16 Days of Activism campaign.”