DURBAN - Fundraising leaders fear that good Samaritans will lose trust in supporting charities, after a convicted fraudster admitted to lying about being diagnosed with cancer.

Former school teacher Vindra Jaickaran Chhoteylal Moodley, 49, plucked her eyelashes, shaved her eyebrows and cut her hair to swindle people out of millions.

Moodley recently pleaded guilty to 74 counts of fraud amounting to over R2 million at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court last month.

Vindra Jaickaran Chhoteylal Moodley pictured during a photo shoot organised by House of K&S.

The former information technology teacher at Cowan House Preparatory School in Hilton, Pietermaritzburg, defrauded the school and admitted to lying that she had cancer. She had claimed she four months to live, and submitted forged hospital documents to support her claim.

“I was allowed to take sick leave. I was paid my full salary,” she said.

School staff, pupils, parents and companies, including a photography studio, were duped by Moodley’s vile cancer deception and offered fundraising and other support initiatives.

Moodley’s pre-sentencing procedures are expected to take place in April, and Durban fundraising leaders want a harsh sentence to meted out.

Claudette Sigamoney, a mother of two boys diagnosed with a rare disorder called Duchenne muscular dystrophy, voiced her anger at Moodley’s case as her sons had needed massive financial support for their treatment.

She formed the T25 foundation, an organisation to raise awareness about the disorder.

Claudette Sigamoney and her sons Tyronne (who passed away in 2016) and Clerrade. Sigamoney launched the T25 Foundation to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Picture: Facebook.

Her son Tyronne, 25, died two years ago, while Clerrade, 26, has been on life support.

“When I go to bed every night I think about whether this is the last night I will see my child. It frightens me that good Samaritans will be chased away by people like [Moodley] who manipulate others,” she said.

Sigamoney said her children, and other patients, were in dire need of financial support as medical treatment was extremely expensive, and it was painful to see Moodley siphoning funds while claiming to be terminally ill.

Sharon Rambali, mother of Tashnika Rambali who died last year following a prolonged battle against Leukemia, shared her frustration on Facebook.

She posted: "This just made me sick to my stomach. When people out there are suffering from cancer, it's because of people like [her] that their credibility will be questioned. This is just stopping lower than I've ever seen.

Tashnika Rambali died in 2017 at the age of 21 following a prolonged battle against Leukemia. She was at the forefront of calls for the public to donate blood and bone marrow. Blood drives have since been held in her memory. Picture: Facebook.

Tashnika, who lived in Merebank, had been at the forefront of raising awareness about her disease, and the importance of donating blood and bone barrow.

Chatsworth-based teacher, Luvalan Akhraz Pillay, who has been raising funds for cancer patients after losing his brother, Lucalis, to cancer two years ago was shocked.

“How can someone stoop so low? Cancer is, unfortunately, common and because people can relate to this they do donate money to charities. This makes it difficult for those who honestly want to raise funds for patients as it raises the question of trust,” he said.