Don’t give in to bullying from EFF, business owners told

Durban - As condemnation of the EFF’s planned national shutdown grows, business owners have been urged not to submit to intimidation. EFF leader Julius Malema earlier this week said businesses would not be allowed to operate and those who chose to defy the order would put themselves at risk.

However, captains of industry have vetoed Malema, saying the national shutdown would not achieve any positive objective, but instead would derail and further harm the economy. Solly Suleman, president of the Minara Chamber of Commerce, said while they were fully aware of the reasons for the call of a national shutdown, they were equally cognisant of the economic challenges faced by business and society. “In an environment impacted by global events, poor economic performance, instability and lack of confidence, more businesses have been forced to close, job losses have increased and society is faced with a bleak future.

“Against this backdrop, the forced closure of businesses by a national shutdown will have further negative impact,” he said. Suleman said power outages had caused massive damage to the economy, with small businesses being the most affected. “We encourage businesses to open; however, precautions must be taken and if there is a danger to property or lives then the business owners must take a decision to close.” Mike Patterson, deputy president of the Zululand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the country could not afford any disruption to its fragile economy. Business had lost many hours of production due to load shedding therefore every minute of the day has become valuable.

“Most businesses are playing catch-up, so a shutdown will certainly have an adverse effect. Businesses have a constitutional right to trade and their staff should also exercise their rights to earn a living and provide for their families. “Even with police visibility and members on the ground. There will be those who will take this opportunity to try and gain what they can from the confusion that will be created, as it is unlikely that there will be any crowd control by the organisers of this protest,” he said. Patterson said police, security companies and community policing forums would do whatever possible to prevent looting, and he hoped that additional forces would be available to react immediately to any hotspots that are identified.

Prasheen Maharaj, president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said businesses were still trying to survive following the 2021 July unrest and April 2022 floods. He said many lost their jobs and that alone warranted for the shutdown to be stopped. Alan Mukoki, chief executive officer at the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) said while the right to a peaceful protest was enshrined in the Constitution, it could not be exercised to the detriment of others.