Durban - The DA has urged the provincial Co-operative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube to reject an application by the eThekwini Municipality to be paid performance bonuses and above inflation salary increases.

This comes after the eThekwini Municipality's Executive Committee (Exco) passed a resolution that eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede be authorised to engage Dube-Ncube over the payment of performance bonuses after Cogta instructed the city not to pay performance bonuses to senior officials who caused the council to attain a negative audit outcome or incur irregular expenditure.

Nicole Graham, the DA's caucus leader in eThekwini, said the municipality was in shambles. She added that senior managers had failed to prevent irregular expenditure and as a result, did not deserve any bonus.

“Performance bonuses are meant to reward good work, and are not part of the conditions of employment. The ANC has amended this to allow the mayor to negotiate date of conditions with the MEC. This effectively means the ANC wants to make sure that the money still comes rolling in for staff who have their fingers in the till,” Graham alleged.

“We are urging the MEC to send both, the city manager and the mayor packing and make sure increases and unnecessary bonuses are stopped,” said Graham.

The city also requested for the senior managers to receive a 7% increase, which was above the proposed 5.4% hike prescribed by the South African Local Government Association (Salga) for municipal managers and managers directly accountable to municipal managers.

The Exco mandated the city to apply in writing to Dube-Ncube to waive the prescribed requirements set out in the notice.

“The city manager can earn up to R3.9m per year, that’s more than the state president and their deputies a whooping R3.1m a year as gazetted in November last year. That’s clearly not good enough for the ANC in eThekwini who want to give them even more money despite the state that the city is in,” said Graham.

Graham said the party was concerned about the lack of consequence management which has opened doors for the continuation of fraud and corruption in the city.

