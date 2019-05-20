Durban - THE decision by the US state of Alabama to impose a near-total ban on abortions has sent ripples worldwide, including in South Africa. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, a doctor based in Johannesburg and a sexual and reproductive health and rights activist, said what happened in America affected the world.

“As a doctor, I have seen what lack of access to abortions means: too many South African women suffer needless complications and preventable deaths. But I cannot get much more specific than that, as the Health Systems Trust said in its 2011 report that the government’s abortion statistics were ‘increasingly unreliable’,” she said.

Cookie Edwards from the KwaZulu-Natal Network on Violence Against Women described the bill as an act of violence against women.

“Essentially, what this bill means is that women who are raped will have to carry their rapist’s child. Young women who are victims of incest will have to carry the child,” she said.

Edwards said that in most instances of rape, women found out three months later that they were pregnant. The bill would mean they could not opt to have an abortion.

“When the state of Alabama says that these women must keep the children, are they also saying they are going to take care of these children?”

Edwards added that the majority of those who signed the bill were men who would not be affected by the new law.

The bill also prompted a response from superstar singer Rihanna. She posted a photo on Twitter of 25 Alabama Republican state senators, who are men, and criticised them for voting in favour of the ban.

“Take a look. These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America,” said Rihanna.

She also condemned Alabama’s female governor for signing the law into effect. “Governor Kay IveySHAME ON YOU!!!!” she added.

Other celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Janelle Monáe and John Legend, have also taken to social media to express their disapproval.

Sunday Tribune