‘Dragon Ball Z’ inspired anime lover

Durban — Wade Gounden, 26, from Chatsworth, will be running his first Comrades Marathon next Sunday. “I just enjoy pushing my limits and the Comrades was the next big event for me to test myself,” he said.

Gounden, a familiar face on social media app TikTok, said he was inspired by his friend to start running, not for any specific reason other than to join him while he runs. “It was my friend Keshav that got me into running and, from there, I ended up doing a 10km for fun. “After I had done the run, our family friend, Aunty Renee, saw me and said she’d coach me, so I took her up on the offer,” he said.

Gounden is also an anime fanatic and said that his favourite anime-inspired and motivated him to push himself physically and mentally. “I’m a big fan of Dragon Ball Z. I love how the characters are constantly pushing themselves past their perceivable limits, overcoming almost impossible challenges by never giving up. I feel as humans we are capable of great things. “I’m currently watching Black Clover as part of my mental preparation and training for the Comrades.”

Gounden qualified for the Comrades by completing a 42km run. “I ran one qualifying race and it was also my first ever marathon. It was the Balwin Marathon from Ballito Lifestyle to Durban promenade. It was a fairly easy one. I made it by qualifying in the nick of time and all round it was an amazing race.” He said for training, he does a combination of exercises.

“I’m a polyathlete which means I mix different types of training. I’m a qualified yoga instructor so I use asanas to help stretch my body. For strength, I do weightlifting and callisthenics. “I also do a bit of swimming now and then to help my muscles relax and, of course, I run multiple times a week, usually in sessions of 10km.” Gounden said he has no expectations except to finish the race.

“I’m just hoping to cross the finishing line before the cut-off time. I’ve been running for less than two years. I don’t have enough mileage on my legs and the Comrades Marathon is the oldest and largest ultra-marathon in the world and shouldn’t be taken lightly. “I’m just happy I get to compete with athletes from all over the world at such a distinguished event,” he added. He hoped to inspire other younger people to compete in the Comrades Marathon and challenge themselves to be better.