Drakensberg Boys Choir school head survives stabbing









Greg Brooks, the executive head of the Drakensberg Boys Choir School, and his wife Carmen. Picture: FACEBOOK Durban - Greg Brooks, the executive head of the internationally renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir School, was discharged from hospital on Saturday after he was seriously wounded during an armed robbery at his home this week. Brooks and his wife Carmen were in their home - on the school’s campus - at the time of the attack. Carmen was not harmed. Dave Cato, deputy head (academics), said following the attack Brooks was admitted to a private hospital in Pietermaritzburg for treatment where he had been in a serious but stable condition, until he was sent home yesterday. “He is recovering well and is very upbeat,” said Cato. He said the couple, as well as school staff, had been provided with trauma counselling.

Brigadier Jay Naicker said Brooks and his wife were watching TV when four unknown suspects entered their home and demanded cash.

“They ransacked the house and took two cellphones, a safe with two firearms as well as jewellery and loaded it in the complainant’s vehicle.

“They also stabbed the victim on the arm and the body. The wife did not sustain any injuries.”

Naicker said the couple’s silver VW Polo was found in Woodcote yesterday.

According to various reports on social media, Brooks had been stabbed 14 times with a broken bottle by several men as he fought off robbers to protect his wife.

Messages of support from various sources were relayed to them via the school’s Facebook page.

Cato said the school closed for the annual Christmas holidays on Sunday, following their final festival of the year, Christmas in the Berg.

Currently, only members of staff are still on campus.

He said the police and emergency personnel were quick to respond once they were notified of the incident.

“A case has been opened with the SAPS and is currently under investigation,” said Cato.

Ilse Marlow, chairperson of the board, said their thoughts and prayers were with Greg and Carmen.

The Drakensberg Boys Choir School is a private school founded in 1967 and based in Winterton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

According to its social media profile, the school offers a unique educational opportunity for boys, by using choral music.

Sunday Tribune