DURBAN - A Durban businessman who was gunned down at his Westville North home last night is in a stable condition in hospital, the family said in a statement.

Businessman Imraan Randeree, 45, of Randeree Jewellers was shot once during an alleged house robbery on Duncan Road in Westville North on Thursday night. It is believed two armed suspects made off only with a Samsung S7 cellphone during the suspected house robbery.

Randeree’s mother in law, Rookaya Desai Dhooma, was shot dead during the incident.

Imraan’s brother, Ashraf Randeree, said in a statement: “Imraan is in a stable condition and under constant eye in ICU. Thanks to Allah, there was no extensive damage. We appeal to the public for privacy in this matter as well as to remember us in your duas (prayers).”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said no arrests had been made and a case of murder, attempted murder and robbery was being investigated.

On social media, the community was shocked by the brazen attack on the family and relayed their fears.

