SOME of the victims of conman Ronaldo Chetty includes Ganas Nagoor, court preparation officer Prudence Geraud, Poomoney Iyakanoo, Govindamma Naidoo, Kalawathee Kalicharan and Detective Constable Ryan Govender. Photo: Mervyn Naidoo/Sunday Tribune.

Like a house of cards, a “sweet-talking” conman’s hustle of stealing from the elderly to “provide for his family,” collapsed in court this week. Ronaldo Muna Chetty, of Clayfield, Phoenix, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for 10 counts of fraud.

Durban Regional Court Magistrate Fariedha Mohamed handed Chetty a two-year prison term for each count of fraud on Thursday.

It was established that Chetty, who has an ace-high hand of cards tattooed on his neck, targeted “vulnerable” elderly people, usually at big shopping malls.

Often Chetty, 30, would tell his victims, mostly females, that he was an old school friend of their sons and had a parcel to handover. Once he had their attention, he would talk them into parting with cash, cellphones and jewellery, including a gold thali (wedding chain).

State prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay told the court that the 10 counts were committed between January 2017 and October 2018, and they suspected many other victims did not report their matters to the police.

“Disappointed and embarrassed” was how Chetty’s victims felt after they realised that they had been conned by someone who had won their hearts and they regarded as their “grandson”.

It came as a great relief to some of the victims who were present in court when magistrate Mohamed handed down her ruling, but not for Chetty’s relatives.

A woman, believed to be his wife, wailed uncontrollably as he was ushered into the dock by a court orderly. Chetty responded with a thumbs-up sign and gestured to another relative that he needed cigarettes.

The same relative said: “He should have never pleaded guilty”

Earlier, Chetty pleaded guilty to all 10 counts and his attorney Jaffad Chetty read his confession statement to the court.

Chetty admitted that he made “false representations” when he approached his victims and said that he knew their respective family members.

In motivating for a lighter sentence, Jaffad Chetty asked the court to consider that Chetty had a wife and a minor child, played open cards with the court by pleading guilty and was also remorseful.

Jaffad Chetty explained that his client committed the crimes because he was unemployed, needed to pay rent, buy groceries and care for his asthmatic child.

Pillay called Kalawathee Kalicharan, 79, one of the victims, to tell the court, on behalf of the other victims, how Chetty’s actions had impacted their lives.

“He caused us to lose trust in people. It has affected us psychologically and emotionally. Now our children don’t allow us to visit malls by ourselves.

“After the traumatic experiences, we live in fear and some are unable to sleep at night.”

Kalicharan said she was at the Gateway Mall in Umhlanga when Chetty approached her and said he knew her son.

Chetty offered to sell something to Kalicharan that her son needed and talked her into paying R1500.

CCTV footage showed Kalicharan, in two instances, in the company of Chetty on an escalator and him putting her cellphone into his pocket.

She told the court Chetty must be imprisoned. “Right is right and wrong is wrong, he must face the consequences.”

Another victim, Ganas Nagoor, 78, said Chetty conned him into parting with R2000 after telling him his son owed him that amount of money for a car part.

Nagoor had planned to pay his utilities bill with the money.

“It is a sin to steal money from someone to feed your family,” he said.

Nagoor said being unemployed was not an excuse, “He could have sold bhajia and vedas on the street to support his family.”

Pillay told the court that had Chetty not been arrested he would have continued defrauding people and he had shown no remorse.

“He never apologised to the victims. He got caught and that’s the only reason he’s sorry.

“Had the matter gone to trial, evidence was stacked against him,” Pillay said.

She also reflected on how he robbed Lutchmi Devi Moodley, 72, of her thali at the La Lucia Mall.

“The thali was not an ordinary ornament. Her husband died earlier this year, it was a symbol of their love, which spanned 50 years. It hurt her deeply,” said Pillay.

Magistrate Mohamed told Chetty that he prowled the malls looking for victims.

“That is despicable. They trusted you and you betrayed their trust. You must see the folly of your ways and only a term of imprisonment will help you with that,” said Mohamed.

