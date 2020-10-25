Durban DJ Chynaman on alleged shady car deal: ’It is not true that I am ducking and diving’

Durban - Durban DJ Chynaman, real name Siyabonga Gumede, is alleged to be in possession of a white BMW he has been using since early last year without the owner’s consent. The DJ allegedly got the vehicle when a car leasing agreement between two businessmen turned sour over payments. Mpho Mbonela in 2017, was awarded a VIP security tender but did not have sufficient luxury vehicles. He approached then-friend and entrepreneur, Nkanyiso Nxumalo, to purchase vehicles that he could lease while he had his security contract. The leasing fees would cover car instalments, trackers and Nxumalo would also make a profit. The pair reached an agreement and five vehicles, 4 BMWS and a Kia Rio were purchased for the business. All went smoothly between the two for a few months but when cash apparently started rolling in for Mbonela, he allegedly started defaulting and delaying on payments. When Nxumalo could no longer foot the bill for Mbonela, he requested that he return the vehicles but Mbonela allegedly left the province for Gauteng, prompting Nxumalo to open a case.

“I discovered that some of the vehicles had been registered as e-hailing taxis and used in shady deals and asked him to return them,” said Nxumalo.

After much pressure from Nxumalo, the businessman returned one BMW and a Kia, with damages.

Nxumalo claimed the tracking systems were removed and he was also left with e-toll and traffic fines of about R270 000.

Months later, it was alleged that Chynaman contacted Nxumalo requesting that he settle an outstanding balance of R1 120 so he could continue using the BMW he had been given by Mbonela but was registered under Nxumalo’s name.

Several attempts were allegedly made to recover the vehicle from the DJ without success.

“We have been trying to contact Chynaman and the last time family members went to his residence, he was not there,” said Nxumalo.

DJ Chynaman has refuted all allegations saying he had no knowledge of the BMW in question or the outstanding tickets.

“It is not true that I am ducking and diving. How have they been looking for me when the whole time I have been at my place,” he said. “I have my own black BMW but currently using a courtesy car. None of this is true.”

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, provincial police spokesperson, said a case of theft under false pretences was opened at Newlands East police station.

“It is alleged that on 8 February 2019, a 29-year-old male was lured into buying a vehicle for business purposes. The case was closed as undetected because of a lack of evidence. It will be reopened as soon as new evidence resurfaces.”

Mbonela could not be reached for comment.

