The sale of the city’s amusement and theme park rides that once made up Durban Funworld has been a successful and gradual process says the auctioneer. According to Murray Dales from the Dales Bros. Auctioneers (Pty) Ltd, the auction was being conducted in two phases. Phase one, which closed on May 3 was the park as a whole, and the piecemeal of the 15 rides.

He said that phase two, which consisted of the collectable statues and other items was next, however the date was yet to be set. The auction was done online. Dales said that the few rides which were not sold were now being sold by their owner. Asked on who the buyers were, Dales said that there was interest from different places, including international bidders.

He further indicated that the target market for the rides varied. “Anyone who needs a ride. The smaller collectables will have interest from all Durbanites who have loved the experience of Funworld,” said Dales. The park closed its operations on May 1, after running for over five decades. Third-generation operator Nic Steyn confirmed the news to our sister publication, The Mercury, early last month. He said he had been struggling to sell the amusement rides and other assets operated by Durban Funworld on to a suitable operator that he could mentor.

According to the eThekwini Municipality’s head of real estate, Thapelo Mmusinyane, Funworld was on lease, which expired in 2017 and had been on a month-to-month basis since. He said that it was discussed with other executives whether it could be overtaken by UShaka Marine World. However, a feasibility study done in February proved otherwise. Mmusinyane said that the business had already been experiencing financial struggles before the expiration of the lease and that there was a lack of financial capital to renovate it, further comparing it to Ushaka Marine World.

He noted that the owner could have made attempts to reinvent and market the park better, as part of his strategy to stay afloat and in demand. The property will be going out to tender between June and July to invite proposals for the re-development, in line with the zoning of the property. The tendering process will be commencing soon, he said. Mmusinyane said that many other shops on the beachfront would not be renewing their lease, except for The Joint Jazz Café, Mini town, Circus-Circus and Bike&Bean. He said that the capital investment was estimated at R200 million, while others were expected to go out on advert before the end of the month.