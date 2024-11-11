Durban Girls Secondary alumni celebrate shared memories at grand reunion

In a celebration of camaraderie and reminiscence, Durban Girls Indian High, now known as Durban Girls Secondary, held a reunion that brought together former pupils from across five decades. Classes spanning from 1950 to 1999 united to celebrate their youth, sharing fond memories and rekindling old friendships during a gathering that attracted nearly 1,000 participants yesterday.

What began as a modest 50th-anniversary celebration for the Class of ’74 blossomed into a vibrant event, sparked by a simple idea publicised on Facebook by Kunsulee Naidoo. The response was overwhelming as hundreds of ex-pupils eagerly embraced the opportunity to reconnect with friends they had not seen in years. The atmosphere was electric, filled with laughter and nostalgia as women from different eras of the school stood together, exchanging stories of their unforgettable school days. Among the attendees was Adilatchmee Naidoo from the Class of 1965, whose eyes sparkled with fond memories of her favourite English and Latin teacher.

“I am so excited to be here today," she exclaimed. “Even though we can’t recognise each other, and we have changed so much, the memories are so vivid of all the good times we had together. By far I always remember my loving English class and my teacher,” said Naidoo, who has since retired from her career as an accountant. For Privena Moodley, from the Class of 1980, recollections of their school days included political activism that shaped their formative years. “We were part of the protests to make our voices heard; we even missed three months of school in our matric year due to these protests. But those are the days we will never forget; they made us who we are today,” she reflected. Also attending the reunion was Rosa Virginia Jacob, from the Class of 1954, who organised her class’s silver jubilee reunion in 1990.

At 86 years old, she relished the opportunity to reconnect with those she hadn't seen in over 50 years. “I must say that I miss those days. We had so much fun together, just being young girls and having dreams. Coming here today and meeting girls I haven’t seen in years has me feeling nostalgic,” Jacob said. Mauni Govender-Pillay from the Class of 1994 expressed her excitement as she joined fellow classmates after three decades since their matriculation. “Just to meet our old friends and classmates is special,” she said. “We did not see each other after we finished school because social media was not a thing, so being here today is exceptional.” Among the distinguished guests was Ela Gandhi, who, along with four classmates from the Class of 1957, reflected on their time at school. All emphasized how those days fostered a sense of unity and joy among the student body.