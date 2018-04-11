Legal eagles gathered on Wednesday to pay tribute to their "fallen giant," Thamsanqa Ndwandwe, who was assassinated on his driveway at his plush La Lucia home last week. Picture Leon Lestrade / African News Agency / ANA

DURBAN - Legal eagles gathered in Cato Manor on Wednesday to pay tribute to their "fallen giant," Thamsanqa Ndwandwe, who was assassinated on his driveway at his plush La Lucia home last week.

As investigations into the murder of the attorney are still underway, members of the legal fraternity and Ndwandwe's family packed the Umkhumbane Hall for a sombre memorial service.

He was shot eight times while driving into his home. He died on the scene.

Leaflets decorated with legal artwork and Ndwandwe's achievements were handed to over 200 guests, who mostly wore black suits.

Outside the hall in Cato Manor, Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz and BMW's, filled the parking arena displaying the persona of guests inside the hall.

The memorial service was a tribute to Ndwande's banner of legal accolades.

He was set to graduate with his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal next week, and held numerous degrees already.

Ndwandwe, had specialised in conveyancing and civil matters through his practice, Ndwandwe & Associates, based in Morningside.

He was described by his colleagues as "go-getter" who beats all the odds to succeed in the legal profession.

Representing Black Lawyers Association, Mimi Memka, said losing Ndwandwe was a huge setback, as the association aimed to increase black lawyers representation in the legal fraternity.

"There is only a 20% black representation in the entire legal profession. We are saddened to lose a lawyer of his calibre, and in such a horrific manner. It makes one think whether this is a right career when you learn about such incidents. It a huge blow, not only to the family but to the legal profession as well," Memka said.

Ndwandwe's practice was said to have potential to provide young graduates with opportunities to become great lawyers.

Memke added: “There is a rhetoric that black lawyers specialise only in criminal law, but Ndwandwe was one person who wanted to change that perception by starting a huge clientele."

Nonduduzo Kheswa, from the KwaZulu-Natal Law Society said Ndwandwe's untimely death came at a time when there was a transition in a legal profession which including "getting rid" of lawyers, attorneys and advocates for legal professionals title.

Ndwande was a pillar in the legal community with his experience and expertise.

"We need more attorneys like him who will be trendsetters of a high standard. He was a big dreamer who believed in personal growth and education. He has left his mark. He understood that law does not end with admission but you have to start practice and help others," she said.

Ndwandwe's friend and colleague, Sithembiso Mbhele, bore witness to the testimony.

Mbhele said: "He motivated me, his accolades speaks for themselves that he was an ambitious man. He was a hard worker with grace."

Ndwandwe is survived by his mother, six brothers, three sisters, his wife and three sons.

According to his sister, Nomvula "the hero who made the Ndwandwe family proud" will be laid to rest in his hometown Kwanongoma on Saturday.

As police investigate further into Ndwandwe's murder, police are set to look into CCTV footage evidence recovered from a house nearby. No arrests have been made.

