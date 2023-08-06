Durban man makes big calls at the Hundred Cricket tourney

MAKING calls in big cricket matches in filled to capacity venues, where TV cameras are trained on the on-field action, is when a Durban-based umpire is at his best. Umpire Lubabalo “Babs” Gcuma is expected to experience more of the same when he officiates in four matches during The Hundred cricket tournament, which began in England earlier this week.

It means that much to Lubabalo “Babs” Gcuma to umpire in The Hundred cricket tournament presently being played in England and Wales. Picture: Supplied The 47-year-old Gcuma’s involvement in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s 100-ball franchise cricket tournament began yesterday, when he did duty in the Birmingham Phoenix versus Trent Rockets match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham. Gcuma will also stand in the middle for games at London’s Oval Cricket Ground today and on Wednesday. But the big one for Gcuma, formerly of KwaMashu, will be umpiring London Spirit versus Manchester Originals on Tuesday at Lord’s Cricket Ground, the London venue widely regarded as the “home of cricket”.

“It’s such a huge opportunity that I cannot describe my excitement,” said Gcuma, who quit his teaching job to umpire full-time in 2017. For umpire Lubabalo Gcuma officiating a match in The Hundred cricket tournament at the Lords Cricket Ground in London on Tuesday, will be an experience he will hold close to his heart. Picture: Gianluigi Geurcia His opportunity came via the “Umpire Exchange Programme”, a joint venture agreement between Cricket South Africa (CSA),the Betway SA20 League, The Hundred and the ECB.

He is CSA’s first beneficiary of the exchange programme that provides rising umpires from both nations with a chance to enhance their careers. Gcuma said: “I knew about it in July, after I got elevated into the ICC’s International panel of umpires. “I’m not the only South African on the ICC’s panel, so I count myself very fortunate to land the honour,” said Gcuma.

The ICC (International Cricket Council) is cricket’s parent body. Being on the panel qualified him to umpire ICC games, like the upcoming series of T20 matches between the Proteas and Australia, to be played in Durban later this month. “A lot has happened quickly. It hasn't sunk in yet,” said Gcuma.

While he can serve as a TV umpire in Test cricket, Gcuma can only do on-field Test duty once he rises to the ICC’s “elite panel” of umpires, which is something he hopes to achieve in the future through more hard work. “Umpiring is all about high performance nowadays, and there are no more unfit umpires with pot bellies. “We have fitness assessments, exams, and we have to achieve our KPIs (key performance indicators).”

Gcuma considers himself to be one of the fittest umpires in the country due to his many hours of “hard work” in the gym each week. “It helps me concentrate for longer periods.” Gcuma said preparations for matches included studying weather forecasts and becoming familiar with calculations if rain affected matches.

He expects rain to affect the English matches he is set to handle. Currently, its is the cricket off-season locally, so Gcuma had to stand in some of the Dolphins’ training sessions to prepare for England. ‘’It gave me a chance to get my eye in and get muscle memory going again,” he said.

Gcuma will also have to adjust his usual routine because in The Hundred 100 there are only five-ball overs. ‘’Little details affect outcomes in cricket. “When you make an error, there are many consequences because players, fans and TV audiences will spot them.”

Gcuma said, whenever he erred, he always tried to “park it somewhere”, because mistakes cannot be undone. “The most important thing is to concentrate on the next delivery.” He revels in the pressure associated with big games at the highest level, “or else I would have not gotten into umpiring”.

While Gcuma enjoys all formats, he prefers T20 cricket because it’s action-packed, and has enjoyed what the Betway SA20 has done for the local game. “It has generated a lot of interest and added a new dimension with things like the “Decision Review System” where spectators can hear umpires going through decision making protocols.” Gcuma remembers the challenges of playing cricket as a youngster in KwaMashu because soccer was huge, and cricketers had to fight for the use of facilities.

Having played club cricket, he switched to umpiring in 2003 after passing an umpire’s exam and regards it as the best decision he’s made. He started umpiring club games before gracing CSA’s top-ranked tournaments. “CSA was happy with my progress and invited me to write their national exams in 2008. I passed and progressed into their emerging panel.”

Gcuma, a father of two young children, said he appreciated his wife Lindi’s support and encouragement. Stephen Cook, the Betway SA20 head of cricket operations, said: “It is a great opportunity for ‘Babs’ to be exposed to different players and conditions. There are some differences in the rules and regulations in The Hundred, which will be something for him to learn and adapt to.” Richard Glynn-Jones, the ECB’s head of officiating, said: “Umpires can benefit from the developmental experiences, and it will be important and instructive for both Gcuma and the English umpire who travels to South Africa.”