Durban man Sagie Mama has claimed his missing chicken wing









Durban - The real Sagie Mama has claimed his missing wing. This after a voice note and memes went viral on social media last week where a man identified as Sagie Mama claimed the chicken pack he bought from B Nagiah's was missing a wing. On the voice note Sagie Mama is heard complaining to an employee at B Nagiah's Butchery, Collette Pillay, about a missing wing from his chicken pack. He explained his predicament to Pillay who offered to give him another chicken pack at no charge. Sagie Mama claimed he only noticed the wing was missing when the cooking was done. The 2 minutes 58-second recording continued with Pillay offering him alternative solutions, however Sagie Mama was having none of it.

Sagie Mama contacted the Sunday Tribune to have his say.

“First of all, I would like to clarify that my concerns were genuine and I was not just trying to get a free wing. We didn’t cook, eat and then make the complaint. It was just too late to make the return.” he said.

Sagie Mama said his life blew up since the recording went viral.

“I have been inundated with calls. My media liaison Logan Kistnasami has been helping me manage everything. I have been asked to emcee events and I have become somewhat of a celebrity.”

Kistnasami said they were in talks with B Nagiahs and the marketing team to come to an agreement to help with advertising.

He confirmed there would be a meet and greet taking place on Saturday at Chatsworth Centre.

Sagie Mama has become B Nagiah's wingman Picture: Facebook

Sunday Tribune