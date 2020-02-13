Durban - The real Sagie Mama has claimed his missing wing. This after a voice note and memes went viral on social media last week where a man identified as Sagie Mama claimed the chicken pack he bought from B Nagiah's was missing a wing.
On the voice note Sagie Mama is heard complaining to an employee at B Nagiah's Butchery, Collette Pillay, about a missing wing from his chicken pack.
He explained his predicament to Pillay who offered to give him another chicken pack at no charge.
Sagie Mama claimed he only noticed the wing was missing when the cooking was done.
The 2 minutes 58-second recording continued with Pillay offering him alternative solutions, however Sagie Mama was having none of it.