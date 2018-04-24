Police attempt to safeguard players and officials as spectators went on the rampage following Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Free State Stars. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede will on Wednesday declare the extent and cost of damages inflicted on Durban’s iconic world cup stadium which plunged into chaos on Saturday evening by enraged soccer fans.

eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson, Mandla Nsele has urgently summoned a press conference to the battered Moses Mabhida stadium early on Wednesday where officials are expected to brief the press on their action against “vandals”.

Gumede and Moses Mabhida Stadium manager, Vusi Mazibuko, are expected to give feedback.

Security personnel grab hold of a spectator after a pitch invasion and vandalism to equipment and the stands at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency/ANA

Violence erupted on Saturday evening when Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 to Free State Stars in the Nedbank semi-final. Outraged, some Chiefs fans descended onto the field, torched chairs, damaged equipment and assaulted security guards - videos and pictures of which went viral over the weekend.

Chiefs are set to appear before a disciplinary committee in May, and are due to play another game at Moses Mabhida against Arrows on Wednesday night.

Eighteen people were injured.

While major roleplayers in the soccer world have reacted to the incident, eThekwini Municipality will announce their plans on repairing the eight-year-old stadium.

Police use fire extinguishers to put out a few blazes at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency/ANA

Nsele said: “Following an unfortunate incident where some spectators ran amok and vandalised infrastructure at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, eThekwini Municipality will give feedback on the extent of the damage and what the plans are to repair the stadium.”

One of the men accused of pitch invasion and malicious damage to property, Phelelani Jojisa, is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Jojisa, 32, is being detained at the Durban Central police station.

Kaizer Chiefs have since been charged by the Premier Soccer League for bringing the game into disrepute and for misconduct following the spectator violence.

A police nyala armoured vehicle was brought in to try and quell the pitch invasion. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency/ANA

