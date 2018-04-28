DURBAN - The city's metro police are to get a revamped headquarters complete with “cameras to mitigate loss in uniform stores and armoury”, says a report outlining the various upgrades to be undertaken to metro police infrastructure.

The report was tabled at a full council meeting on Thursday. Work to be undertaken will include repair work on buildings and new horse stables as well as building a new police station in Verulam.

Some of the buildings which will be revamped include the metro police headquarters situated at 16 Archie Gumede Place, the Training Academy, the KwaMashu police station, Verulam police station, Khuzimpi Shezi police station in uMlazi, a new Metro Police Horse Unit and Queensburgh stores.

The report stated that 20% of the R35.9million budgeted for capital programmes in the 2019/20 financial year would be made available during the 2018/19 financial year. This amounts to R7.2m, with the balance to be used to complete the projects during 2019.

The report was initially submitted to the safety and security committee.

The detailed report to the committee stated that repairs, maintenance, renovation of buildings and funding of new assets and projects were needed.

The report noted that the storm in October had also left the department with damages to the Isipingo vehicle pound as the fence had collapsed.

Speaking at an executive committee meeting before the full council meeting, deputy city manager of finance Krish Kumar said it was not unusual to bring expenditure forward if there was cash flow available.

Deputy mayor Fawzia Peer, who is also the chairperson of the security and emergency service committee, said asset management of infrastructure was important.

