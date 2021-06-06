Durban model graces Harrods brochure cover

Durban: Chatsworth model and former Miss SA finalist Xia Narain features on the brochure cover for one of the world’s leading luxury department stores.

Narain, 25, was chosen to showcase the latest trends and designer brand fashion for the UK’S Harrods by modelling brands such as Chanel, Cartier, Prada, Rolex, etc. as part of their editorial feature.

Narain, who has since last year spent a lot of time in London, featured on the cover of the magazine, as well as on the inside.

She's also the face brand Bobbi Brown UK.

She said her mother agency was still TOPCO models in Cape Town.

“I am just travelling around the world with them being my base. This year I’ve been working a lot with Burberry, Ted Baker, River Island, NEXT and other big brands,” she said.

She said closing the autumn/winter show last year for Burberry, the British luxury fashion house, was one of her biggest accomplishments in her modelling career.

“It was such a blessing. All that hard work and persistence definitely paid off when I was walking on that runway. The feeling was surreal and of make-up absolute bliss.

“I have always admired Irina Shayk. Her beauty and grace have always been untouched. Getting to meet and work with her was such an honour and she was extremely down to earth and kind. I also had the pleasure of working alongside Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Naomi Campbell and Burna Boy were at the Burberry show that I was the show stopper for, which was absolutely exciting,” said Narain.

She said the international modelling circuit was unbelievably different to South Africa.

“There are models from around the world with different looks so the competition gets tougher. We have to compete against celebrity models for jobs and it’s very cut-throat. It is also very natural which means little to no make-up is worn on most jobs (the more natural the better). My international clients embrace my Indian background and my skin colour, it is celebrated when I am here,” said Narain, who is currently in London.

Narain, who has a Bachelor’s degree in General and Industrial Psychology, said after completing her degree she decided to take some time off to focus on modelling.

“I will eventually get back in to complete my qualification until I get my doctorate and then hopefully get to open my own practice.”

The Sunday Tribune