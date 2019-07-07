File picture

Durban - The Durban family accused of using a drone to spy on their neighbour, a pastor, denied the allegations in court documents recently. They also denied threatening or harassing the pastor and his family previously.

Instead, the father said he and his family respected the clergyman’s standing in society and they were also former congregants at the church headed by the pastor.

The pastor, however, told a different story about the relations between the families in the protection order application he made in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court recently.

He claimed that his family had been constantly harassed by his neighbours since 2011.

The pastor detailed how the two families have been at loggerheads since his neighbour erected a boundary wall that had encroached into his property and was not approved by the municipality.

Matters got worse when the neighbour’s son’s drone hovered in front of the pastor’s bedroom window in April.

The pastor, also a military chaplain, said he feared the danger the flying object posed and hit the drone after he was unable to establish who had control of it.

He added that the drone incident was an invasion of his privacy.

His neighbours were given until June 10 to file their responding affidavit in a matter due in court later this month.

The family, represented by attorney Vinesh Badri, filed the response in a matter which includes the neighbour’s wife and son as co-respondents.

The neighbour said when they moved into the neigbourhood, he and his family became active members, for about a year, at the church the pastor ran.

But when they decided to leave, the pastor “did not take kindly” to their decision.

As neighbours, they requested consent from the pastor to conduct various renovations, including a boundary wall, and the pastor granted his blessings.

However, the neighbour admitted that his builder erroneously constructed the wall a metre into the pastor’s property in 2011.

The neighbour said the pastor was only aware of the encroachment when he informed him.

“The reason for the error was that the pegs were not visible. At my own expense, I engaged a surveyor who pointed out the pegs and I brought this to the pastor’s attention.

Heavy rain in April caused water to gush into the neighbour’s property. He attempted to find the source and approached the pastor about it.

“He deliberately avoided me. I became anxious and requested my son to check using a drone.”

The neighbour said the pastor struck down the drone flying near the wall, in spite of his son calling out that he was controlling the object.

The neighbour said the drone could not shoot videos because it was not fitted with a memory card.

The pastor also claimed that on April 25 his neighbour set up an illegal roadblock outside his home. He said he was verbally assaulted and had to call the police for assistance.

“The police did not arrive and there was no threat or danger posed to the pastor or any other person.

“We wanted to chat with the pastor about a criminal charge we brought against him.”

Attorney Mervin Dorasamy, who represents the pastor, said: “This matter is essentially about the balancing of people’s rights afforded under the Constitution.

My client is glad that this mechanism or instrument called a drone is regulated and he welcomes a wider investigation into the conduct of his neighbour who controlled the drone, even for the purposes he admits to.”

Sunday Tribune