Kapil Narain. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ANA.

AT AGE 23, Kapil Narain is already counted among the country’s brightest young minds in the medical field. Therefore, he’s been invited to participate in the 72nd World Health Assembly (WHA) in May, which is a by “invitation only” event.

Narain of Durban North and three other international students of health students were invited to the WHA event that will be hosted in Geneva, Switzerland.

Medical policies are discussed at the WHA,which is the decision making arm of the World Health Organization (WHO).

At Geneva, the gathering international heads of health grapple with global health issues and the next Director-General of the WHO will be appointed.

Narain is the first recipient of the WHO’s “Change-Maker Scholarship” that enabled his upcoming Geneva excursion.

He is presently a fifth-year medical student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), and the President of the South African Medical Students Association (SAMSA).

But before he heads to Switzerland, Narain will travel to Slovenia this week,courtesy of scholarship handed to him by the International Federation of Medical Students’ Associations (IFMSA), to attend their 68th General Assembly.

The IFMSA have invited seven students from around the world to the event and Narain is the only South African who will attend one of the biggest international youth-led events, where over 800 medical students get to discuss their respective countries health issues.

Narain sees the Slovenia venture as a great opportunity for him local students network with their overseas counterparts, and global health experts.

“I’m humbled to have received these scholarships and believe in utilising skills and connections forged at this event to improve our own country with the mantra of ‘think globally, and act locally.”

Narain said the trip will afford him the opportunity to foster a gateway for collaboration on global health issues.

“There will be high-level speakers discussing gender equality and gender-based violence in Slovenia. So I want to apply their solutions to incidents happening in South Africa.” he said.

His concern for healthcare development sparked as a Grade 9 pupil at Crawford College La Lucia.

During a career-shadowing week, he ventured to various hospitals to experience healthcare in action and to further explore his interest.

“I witnessed the stark difference between private and public hospitals and the level of healthcare offered.”

Narain said the experience drove him to gain a better understanding of the disparities and it fired his determination to achieve parity in the level of service and care offered in private and public health sectors.

Therefore, he’s set his sights on a career in public health research.

He believes that while implementation of the National Health Insurance appears good on paper, there are various factors, including corruption allegations within the healthcare system, that need to be resolved.

Narain is currently an intern at the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), which is a world-class research centre based at UKZN.

At the WHA, he plans to raise issues about health policies in Africa and how it affected poorer countries, where cases of HIV/AIDS and TB were prevalent. He also plans to push leaders to increase funding for research in these countries and prioritise youth involvement.

“If we are able to make changes in these countries and get involved with policy making, then we could save the lives of millions of people,” he said.

