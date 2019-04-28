File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - SEVERAL non-profit organisations (NPOs) in eThekwini are in desperate need of funding to continue operating. The Pinetown Highway Child and Family Welfare Society takes care of abused children, orphans and the suicidal. Its acting director, Sibongile Manyathi, said its funds would dry up within two months.

The office needs R500000 a month to sustain seven community projects, an HIV/Aids awareness campaign and pay the salaries of 53 staff.

It had between 100 and 150 walk-ins a day and served Durban’s inner-west from Pinetown to KwaNdengezi township near Mariannhill.

Manyathi said if it closed, more than 78000 beneficiaries would be directly affected.

“This financial year we got no funding from Lotto. We’ve been surviving on an allocation from the Department of Social Development.”

Its chairman Professor Victor Nzimande said its main concern was the beneficiaries and workers who would suffer if they closed.

“The economy has taken a knock, which makes it difficult to get funds from the private sector. But we appeal to a good Samaritan to reach out and save us because the society might not survive to see its 87th anniversary in November,” he said.

Sifiso Ngidi, a director at Issy Geshen Home for the Aged in Lamontville, said the R3000 per bed subsidy received from the Department of Social Services was not enough because it had to stretch to other operational costs.

His institution had 69 beneficiaries.

“Every month we have to submit reports for accountability. Donations have been dwindling and cannot be guaranteed. The subsidy also does not cover our operational costs,” he said.

Ngidi said water and electricity bills trebled while the government subsidy was way below the inflation rate.

The Reverend Gerhard Botha, chief executive of KZN Christian Social Services, said all NPOs were in a financial crisis. “Subsidies don’t cover all operational costs. And when paid, they’re often late. It has also become hard to get funds from donors due to the economic slowdown

“NPOs are going through vigorous cost-cutting to keep on functioning.”

Durban Music School, in the CBD, which serves underprivileged youth and rehabilitated drug users to nurture their musical talent, also faces closure due to a lack of cash.

Ncumisa Fandesi from the KZN Social Development Department said 30% of its R955.9million budget funded 3269 NPOs.

She said Pinetown Highway Child and Family Welfare Society received R4.4m this financial year to pay the salaries of 44 staff.

“NPOs should not rely on one source of funds.

“The NPO Act enables them to raise funds independently,” said Fandesi.

Sunday Tribune