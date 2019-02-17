A POLICE officer loads recovered stolen products following a syndicate-bust in the city on Friday. | ZANELE ZULU African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN police have busted a syndicate that has been swiping millions of Rands worth of goods from cargo containers. The stolen goods, ranging from power tools to nappies, are being sold illegally across the city.

On Friday, a joint operation between SAPS and Metro police, saw the arrest of two suspects, both foreign nationals from Bangladesh.

Thousands of branded products, including drills, angle grinders, baby formula, and coffee, were confiscated by police.

Metro Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said the stock confiscated amounted to almost R2-million.

Some of the toiletries were manufactured ten days earlier.

It was revealed that members of the syndicate would break into cargo containers being transported to Johannesburg from the Durban Harbour.

“While the trucks were parked at truck stops, and drivers were asleep, suspects would break open the lock of the cargo container, or slit the sails of the truck and steal the products,” he said.

An intelligence-driven operation led SAPS and Metro police to KwaMashu where suspects were arrested.

“Officers were led to a mini supermarket in the Durban CBD on Friday, and there learnt that stolen goods were being sold at another shop nearby. More goods were stashed behind the shops.” he said.

“The suspects sold the branded goods at a price less than the original value. The economy is suffering because of this,” said Sewpersad.

Investigations into the syndicate are still underway.

