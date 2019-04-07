NATIONWIDE residents are taking to the streets to protest increases in rates and taxes. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Durbanites have had enough of increases and are fighting back against the city’s plan to up tariffs in the new financial year, which starts in July. Ratepayers plan on having their voices heard at various consultation meetings in the coming weeks and an online petition is circulating to garner support against the hikes, and already has hundreds of signatures.

According to Maswakhe Mayisela, city spokesperson, the dates and venues for these meetings are to be confirmed.

But the message residents have for the city is clear - it is unaffordable.

In terms of eThekwini’s draft budget, electricity will go up by 14.4% for homes and 15.5% for businesses. Water will increase by 15%, refuse and sanitation by 9.9% and rates by 6.9%.

Tony Clothier, chairperson of the Outer West Ratepayers’ Association, questioned how the city could justify the increases. He said there were allegations of corruption while road, electricity and water infrastructures all needed fixing.

“These exorbitant increases will put even more strain on people already under pressure in a difficult economy. Small business will be hard hit and could be forced to retrench staff.

“If the city is unable to curb excessive expenditure and corruption, they cannot expect for the people of eThekwini to fund their failures,” he said.

Jeeva Pillay, chairperson of the Tongaat Civic Association, said the increases were unacceptable. He said city officials failed to include ratepayers when they drafted the budget.

“The law says we should be involved because we contribute. Why were we not consulted during the drafting of the budget and public consultation now is useless because they are conducted in areas where people don’t pay rates. It makes no sense. We will not have an opportunity to raise our views,” he said.

Pravin Ram of the Asherville Ratepayers’ Association encouraged residents to sign the petition and reject, what he termed, the “dramatic” increases.

“We are already paying much more than what we get. They have failed to deliver basic services efficiently and now expect us to pay more. They are milking those who are paying which is unfair.”

But the city’s chief financial officer, Krish Kumar, argued the increases were in line with regulatory bodies and suppliers’ guidelines.

“As the city’s financial year begins in July, we will have to back pay suppliers because they have already increased their prices.

“These prices are still below what other big cities are increasing their tariffs,” he said.

“Urbanisation is our major challenge, as more people are moving into the city and we have to supply more water, our capacity is limited while our free water supply is on the rise.”

Asked about the prospect of having the proposed tariffs reviewed, Kumar said the city took public consultations seriously and all views would be considered. “Once we receive all the input from the public the council will consider their views and adopt the budget,” he added.

Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt warned that proposed increases could be detrimental to small business and add to ratepayers’ burdens given the continuing low economic growth.

He said the proposed tariffs were a rip-off, adding the city was not delivering satisfactory services to the people.

“The city needs to become more efficient and stop dramatic increases. Fourteen percent for electricity is way above Eskom increases, this is going to affect businesses and Durban will struggle to attract investors. Also, this puts more pressure on businesses who will hire fewer people as the cost of running a business will go up. It could lead to the closure of small businesses.”

Carel van Aardt, a research professor at the Household Wealth Research Division at Unisa, said the above-inflation hikes would add significantly to households’ expenditure burdens while more households were becoming financially vulnerable.

