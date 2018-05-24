DURBAN - A Cato Manor man accused of rock-throwing incidents was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Durban Regional Court yesterday.

Nkosinathi Mthalane, 27, was handed down the sentence after being charged for malicious damage to property.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said it was alleged that on February 17, a victim was travelling west bound on the N3 near Tollgate Bridge in a VW Polo.

“Whilst driving he spotted an unknown man on the bridge and he thereafter heard a bang. He realised that a rock had shattered his windscreen and immediately stopped the vehicle. The victim together with his passengers saw the suspect fleeing, gave chase and managed to apprehend him,” said Mbhele.

She said Mayville police were immediately contacted.

“Following preliminary investigations the accused was linked to another two rock-throwing cases reported at Mayville SAPS. He made several court appearances before he was sentenced,” said Mbhele.

