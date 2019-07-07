Picture: Supplied

Durban - A special education teacher in KZN wants the Department of Education to overturn a decision to withhold his salary after allegations that he absconded from school. Fisimpilo Dube said because of the department’s stance, he has lost everything, including his house, when he was fired last year.

His house was auctioned off in March.

Dube said he was appointed as head of department at Thanduxolo Primary School in 2016, a public trust school at Emakholweni in Ixopo.

Due to ill health, he was placed on extended sick leave in May 2016, three months into his new appointment. He said relevant documentation was completed and hand delivered to the department on a number of occasions.

However, the department said the medical certificates were never received. Subsequently, his last pay was in June 2018.

“They are making false assumptions that I did not submit the doctor’s sick notes with leave forms,” said Dube. “They deny having the documents while they are at their disposal, deliberately doing this to paint me as an absconder.”

The father of three said he had been left destitute with no means to make ends meet. He said his health had deteriorated drastically.

“I am now on severe chronic medication, I can’t sleep or fully function without it,” he said. “I don’t even have money to buy bread at times. I lost everything. Many people have let me down.”

According to Dube he has knocked on a number of doors including the National Teachers' Union (Natu) and the Premier's office, seeking assistance.

Natu president Allen Thompson said Dube was a member of the union and that he was aware of the matter.

He said it was unfortunate he had lost his property and that the union tried to intervene by communicating with the bank through a letter but all was beyond their control.

“We are committed to helping Dube until the last ruling,” he said.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said drastic times required drastic measures.

He said a 14-day absence with no communication warranted a dismissal, adding that before a salary was terminated, the department went all out to locate an employee.

“We tried our best with him. The department sent letters but he did not show up. Mr Dube will not be assisted by the media. He needs to contact the Head of Department,” said Mahlambi. “Out of 90 000 educators, why would he be targeted?”

A letter addressed to Dube from the department states it would review the termination of his salary provided there was proof he was on sick leave.

“This has been communicated several times to Mr Dube. We await Mr Dube’s request for a review which should be accompanied by medical certificates.”

Dube said he wanted the department to pay his salary.

“I would like to get my monies. My children think I am making all this up. My children are angry,” he said.

