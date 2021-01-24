Durban widow pleads for return of husband’s cellphone

Durban - A Durban widow has made an impassioned plea for the return of her late husband’s phone which allegedly disappeared while he was hospitalised. Latasha Naidoo, 49, of Asherville, claims her husband, Kevin’s mobile phone was not returned to her after he passed away at Ahmed Al-kadi Hospital in Mayville after going into cardiac arrest on December 26. She has since put up a R10 000 reward for the return of the phone. A notice was sent out to all hospital staff. Naidoo said the phone did not only contain years of memories but important information pertaining to her husband’s business. “We are devastated by the passing of my husband. Its not the phone that I am concerned about but its contents. Kevin conducted his business from his phone. He was a broker in shipping and logistics. I would maybe like to continue with the business. But I need that phone. I have two children to support and my elderly mother-in-law.

“The day my husband passed away we fetched his car and other belongings, including his wallet with money. He had two phones with him, however only one was returned to me last week. Hospital staff don’t know the whereabouts of the other phone,” said an emotional Naidoo.

She said she last spoke to her husband via video call on that same phone on the morning of December 13 before he was transferred to high care as he experienced difficulty breathing.

Kevin was admitted to hospital on December 8 with Covid. He was placed on a ventilator on the 14th.

“I went to the hospital to see him on the 20th in ICU. I did ask the nurse taking care of Kevin for his phones. She opened a drawer next to him but there were no phones. She said not to worry the phones should be in the locker,” said Naidoo.

Ebrahim Asmal, the hospital manager, said the hospital investigated the matter extensively.

“He allegedly had two phones with him, however only one was located and delivered to Mrs Naidoo in person,” he said.

Asmal said a notice offering the reward was designed by the hospital team and sent out to all departments as well as put up on notice boards.

“Mrs Naidoo requested her information be placed on the notice as the direct contact person,” he said.

Asmal added that like any other hospital they discouraged patients carrying valuables and request family members to take the same away should a patient be unwell and unable to take care of their possessions.

