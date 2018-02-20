DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality's revenue billing system which has been a nightmare for residents with incorrect bills, has been fixed, city treasurer Krish Kumar announced on Wednesday.

Kumar was speaking at the city’s Annual Report presentation on Wednesday. He said the city has invested on ensuring revenue completeness.

Kumar announced that electricity meter reading for domestic consumers will now be done monthly from July.

“We are moving with effect from first of July to actually have all electricity meters read on a monthly basis which means that customers will not have estimated charges anymore, they will have monthly readings for electricity. We have stabilized the billing system, we will make sure our prepaid reading is something will be looking at very closely and smartly to make sure meters are read seamlessly,” said Kumar.

Kumar said only water readings were done on monthly basis while electricity was done on a quarterly basis. He said the municipality will use it’s Geographical Information System (GIS) coordinates to ensure every property accounts for a metered service.

“What we had previously is that you could register for water and electricity without attaching that to a property, now all the actual metered services will be attached to a property,” said Kumar.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE