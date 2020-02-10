Residents and businesses with municipality waste disposal accounts were advised to utilise other landfills in the north and southern areas until a new landfill was constructed in Shongweni.
Although the arrangement will have a financial impact on the businesses which now have to travel a distance for solid waste disposal, city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said this was the only option available while the city prepares to open another landfill in Shongweni.
He said Mariannhill landfill was almost full to capacity, adding it would shut down within the next two years.
“To limit inconvenience that was going to come with closing the landfill completely, we decided to restrict certain disposal like cardboards and solid waste. Our estimation is that from now on it will take up to two years to be full to its capacity. That should give us enough time to build another one”, said Mayisela.