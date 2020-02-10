Durban's Mariannhill landfill site set to close soon









The award-winning Mariannhill Landfill site faces imminent closure. eThekwini Municipality announced it has terminated some of its operations and would only accept garden, cover material and builders’ rubble at the landfill due to the dwindling capacity of the site. Durban - The award-winning Mariannhill Landfill site faces imminent closure. eThekwini Municipality announced it has terminated some of its operations and would only accept garden, cover material and builders’ rubble at the landfill due to the dwindling capacity of the site. Residents and businesses with municipality waste disposal accounts were advised to utilise other landfills in the north and southern areas until a new landfill was constructed in Shongweni. Although the arrangement will have a financial impact on the businesses which now have to travel a distance for solid waste disposal, city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said this was the only option available while the city prepares to open another landfill in Shongweni. He said Mariannhill landfill was almost full to capacity, adding it would shut down within the next two years. “To limit inconvenience that was going to come with closing the landfill completely, we decided to restrict certain disposal like cardboards and solid waste. Our estimation is that from now on it will take up to two years to be full to its capacity. That should give us enough time to build another one”, said Mayisela.

As of the past weekend, Durban Solid Waste would not be accepting general solid waste like paper, plastic, packaging and food.

“We have identified another site in Shongweni and the environmental impact assessment has been approved. The plan has been submitted. We hope in two years’ from now it will be ready.”

Mayisela acknowledged that the closure would have an impact on businesses in the western areas which now had to take their solid waste either to Buffelsdraai landfill site in Verulam or Lovu landfill site on the south coast.

“While this could not be avoided, we apologise to the businesses and residents who will have to travel a long distance for their waste disposal. But this will be a temporary arrangement as the municipality has already started the plan for another landfill,” Mayisela said.

The award-winning Mariannhill Landfill site faces imminent closure. eThekwini Municipality announced it has terminated some of its operations and would only accept garden, cover material and builders’ rubble at the landfill due to the dwindling capacity of the site.

Ibrahim Moola, a Pinetown wholesale owner, said he was already paying extra for waste removal as his contractor collected twice a day.

“The contractor now has to travel to the south which is very far compared to Mariannhill. I think many of us who use private contractors because we have so much waste, will be affected by this financially. It is a good thing they are building another one,” he said.