Durban’s uniform shops overwhelmed ahead of schools reopening.

Durban - Uniform retailers in Durban are brimming with parents and children looking to buy uniforms as schools re-open next week after the summer holidays.

Schools in coastal provinces will open on Wednesday, January 15, and parents decided not to wait for last minute uniform shopping.

Gem schoolwear, one of the biggest uniform retailers in Durban, said they were expecting even more people to flock to their stores next week.

The Overport branch was however already experiencing crowds and long queues of customers.

Zakira Dawood, a parent who came with her children, Ammaara who is going to Grade 5 and Zakir who is going to Grade R, said her children were excited about going back to school.

“I thought it was better to prepare for them while there is still time because they are so keen on going back to school,” she said.

Smangele Nkwanyana said she travelled from Umlazi to get uniforms for her son, Melokuhle, who is going to Grade 1.

“My son and I are both excited that he is going to school and will be wearing a uniform for the first time. That's why I came to buy the uniform before it gets really hectic,” Nkwanyana said.

Muhammed Patel, Overport store manager, said they had a huge responsibility of assisting hundreds of customers that visit their store.

“During this period we hire part time staff to assist. As of now we have around 120 part timers who will be assisting customers so that the business can run efficiently. Our peak hours are 12pm to 2pm,” said Patel.

Patel said it was fulfilling to see smiles on the faces of their customers when they leave the store.

Meanwhile, the IFP said the spiraling costs of school uniforms and stationery was cause for concern.

Les Govender, IFP KZN provincial spokesperson on social development, empathised with parents and guardians, calling on school governing bodies to consider the cost of school uniforms and stationery requirements.

“Many parents have raised concerns about school uniforms that are available from a selected supplier who has the monopoly which has led to price fixing. It is understandable when a selected service provider is identified to supply items such as school monograms, ties and badges,” Govender said in a statement.

The IFP said it was unreasonable that some learners drop out of school or do not go to school because their parents cannot afford uniforms, but slammed the practice of taking loans in order to buy school uniforms and stationery.

