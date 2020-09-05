DUT ranked among Top 5 universities in SA

Durban - After an annual global survey a Durban university made it into the top five in the country for the first time ever. The Durban University of Technology ranked as one of the top five universities in South Africa and amongst the best in Africa, by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021. This was DUT’s first time to be featured on the global rankings. The rankings are considered as the largest and most diverse given that they included over 1 500 universities across 93 countries. This year’s ranking scrutinized over 80 million citations, across over 13 million research publications and included survey responses from 22 000 scholars worldwide.

The institution’s performance was judged on five criteria such as teaching, research, citations, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The results of the survey were released on Wednesday.

Oxford, Stanford and Harvard took the top three places in the global rankings overall.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) retained its spot as the continent’s top university, at 155th. The University of the Witwatersrand was 201 in the rankings and with Stellenbosch University following at 251.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal was ranked 351 and DUT at 401 to round out the country’s top five.

DUT’s Communications Manager Noxolo Memela said having the institute counted amongst the finest universities in the world was an honour.

“Especially since innovative curricula and research is one of the enabling strategic objectives of the University’s ENVISION 2030 strategy, of improving lives and livelihoods.”

Professor Sibusiso Moyo, DUT’s deputy vice-chancellor for research, innovation and engagement, was overjoyed by the achievement and grateful for the recognition.

“It is validating to witness hard work which has taken place over a decade and the policy and strategic interventions over the last five years bear fruit but it is important to see the rankings within their context,” she said.

Moyo said the ranking assisted with showcasing areas of excellence that the university excelled in.

“In this case, the quality of the research or citations, which saw the university ranked tenth globally. The translation of this to local and regional relevance still remained a priority for the university,” she said.

Moyo said it was good to now know that DUT featured in the list of the Top 500 Global Universities and Top 5 South African Universities.

Professor Nokuthula Sibiya, deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning at DUT said: “I wish to congratulate our researchers and postgraduate students who continue to make an impact towards bettering DUT’s research output. They have placed the institute on the map and not just nationally but globally,”

Sibiya said DUT continued to be one of the top research-dedicated universities of technology in the country.

“Let us continue to keep the university’s flag flying high, by jetting to our final destination, which is ENVISION 2030,” she said.

