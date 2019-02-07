DURBAN - The Durban University of Technology has appealed to students to complete their registrations for the academic year online as the university remains closed after a student was shot dead on campus this week.

Mlungisi Madonsela was killed by a gunshot wound when he took part in a protest on the university’s Steve Biko campus on Tuesday. He was killed when a gunshot was fired when students clashed with private security on campus after the protesting students had pelted staff and security with rocks at an administration block.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said access to the campuses remained restricted and urged students to register online.

“University management would like to encourage students, who have not yet registered, to utilise the university’s online registration system, which is accessible via the DUT’s website: www.dut.ac.za,” he said.

Police were on high alert on Wednesday following the death of a Durban University of Technology who was allegedly shot during a skirmish with private security guards on Tuesday. Picture Zainul Dawood

“DUT Management would like to apologize to staff, students, parents and guardians for any inconvenience caused by the temporarily closure following the violent protests and the tragic events this week.

“University management is working tirelessly around the clock trying to resolve the current state of affairs at the institution. The management team will be meeting the SRC today to discuss the current situation and to find a way forward,” said Khan.

