Durban - The Durban University of Technology will be re-opened on Monday, the university confirmed in a statement on Friday afternoon, but it is unclear when the academic programme will commence.

DUT management and the Student Representative Council met on Friday morning and it was agreed during discussions that the university should be re-opened.

The university announced on Tuesday night that it would be closed indefinitely following the fatal shooting of student Mlungisi Madonsela, who was killed when live ammunition was fired when students and private security guards clashed on the campus on Tuesday.

“Points that were discussed with our SRC included the memorial service for the late Mr Mlungisi Madonsela and some of the issues that were raised in their memorandum of demands which lead to the temporary closure on Monday.

“As a result of the extensive discussions and co-operation from both parties, an agreement was reached to reopen the University on Monday, 11 February 2019. This will allow the various administrative functions to resume, including, on campus registrations and NSFAS and housing queries.

“All students with outstanding registration queries are requested visit the on campus registration venues to complete their registration for 2019,” said DUT management on Friday.

The university announced that it would hold a memorial service for the slain student on Tuesday. The venue has yet to be decided.

The university said discussions on when the academic programme would resume were ongoing.

Sunday Tribune