EFFSC students in DUT took to the streets to march after one of their own was shot and killed allegedly by a security guard.

Durban - THE Durban University of Technology will offer counselling services to students and staff who have been affected by the tragic death of student Mlungisi Madonsela this week. Madonsela was killed when protesting students clashed with private security at the Steve Biko campus. The university said two staff members were injured during the clashes.

"Two staff members and a few of students suffered serious injuries after being attacked during the protest action. A spouse of one of our colleagues was also attacked whilst he was trying to assist the injured on Tuesday afternoon. He had to receive medical treatment in hospital. We pray for their safe and speedy recovery. that have been affected by the tragedy that unfolded this week at the university," the university said.

DUT management said counselling services would be offered to staff and students.

The statement read: “DUT will offer counselling services to all students and staff who require assistance following the tragic events this week. Once we reopen, students can visit Student Health and staff can liaise with Human Resources EAP office.”

The university remains closed.

According to the statement, DUT management is set to meet with a NSFAS team and SRC team to discuss the demands raised by students.

