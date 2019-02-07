Durban - The Durban University of Technology has confirmed two private security guards who were involved in the fatal shooting of student Mlungisi Madonsela have been suspended.

The two private security guards were suspended by their company, Xcellent Security Services. They were taken in for police questioning and released on Wednesday.

“As you know, the South African Police Services are investigating the tragic events that unfolded on Tuesday afternoon. It has been reported in the media that two security officers from a private security firm contracted to DUT were taken in for questioning by the police. We understand that the investigation by the police is ongoing. We can confirm that the two guards have been suspended by the security company, pending the outcome of the company’s investigation,” said DUT management in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

DUT said it was also conducting its own investigation into the events which led up to Madonsela’s death.

It is believed Madonsela was amongst a group of 30 students who were protesting at the Steve Biko campus when they clashed with security guards on campus. Three gunshots were fired, wounding Madonsela. He later died at a Durban hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the murder docket had been transferred to the provincial organised crime unit.

Meanwhile, officials from the university visited the Madonsela family on Thursday.

“The death of Mr Mlungisi Madonsela has traumatised us as we are saddened by the loss of a young life,” said the university.

University officials met with the family on Thursday and paid their respects to the family. The university confirmed it would be assisting the family with the burial and said a memorial service would also be held for Madonsela.

“DUT has offered to assist the family with the funeral service and they have accepted our offer. We will also plan a memorial service for Mr Madonsela on campus but we will need to engage with the family to seek their advice and approval and we will also consult with the SRC,” the university said.

