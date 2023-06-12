E-hailing driver aided robbers

A DRIVER with a prominent e-hailing service claimed he ferried a gang of robbers on two occasions because he was working “hand in glove” with police to have them arrested. Siphephelo Mtshali, 29, also stated that the audio visual footage from a dash cam fitted to the Chevy Aveo he drove would show that he was “threatened” and confirm that he was not involved in the crimes the robbers committed.

But Magistrate Hein Visagie, sitting at the Durban Regional Court, refuted Mtshali’s version and in handing judgement on Friday, ruled that he was very much a part of the robberies, even though he remained in the vehicle on both occasions. Mtshali was charged with two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and one count of housebreaking, related to the two separate incidents that occurred in January 2020. Visagie convicted him on all three counts.

An image of Siphephelo Mtshali as captured by the dash cam fitted to his car. “His (Mtshali) version is very improbable. I reject it. He participated in the offences and acted in common purpose with the others,” Visagie said. The dash cam footage, played previously in court, was able to simultaneously record happenings outside, at the front of the vehicle, and inside. It showed that Mtshali had fetched two of three robbers from their homes in Lamontville before driving to the Amanzimtoti area on January 14, 2020.

All the men in the car seemed to be in a jovial mood. He parked his Aveo a short distance from a TV repair shop, even though there were a number of vacant parking bays outside the shop. They discussed where money could be found, before the three entered the shop while Mtshali remained in the idling car.

While waiting, the recording showed that he said: “Radio control I have been threatened by criminals, they threatened my life...” He sped off when the others returned, in spite of a man banging on the vehicle asking them to stop. The owner of the shop and a staff member were robbed of cellphones and cash.

Mtshali and the others laughed about how the man banged on the car and he was also heard saying that the police won’t get them, as they made their getaway. He received R2 000 in cash and was later seen dropping the others off. Ashley Naidoo, a security company employee, responded to a call for assistance from the repair shop.

Naidoo was able to view CCTV footage from cameras at a neighbouring property and gathered the number plate of the Aveo, which was then circulated by police and other security personnel. Two days later, the Aveo was spotted in the Isipingo area and Mtshali was arrested. Naidoo was asked by police to confirm the identity of the car and he did.

While examining the Aveo, he noticed the dash cam and eventually downloaded footage that confirmed Mtshali was the driver. The footage was downloaded in Mtshali’s presence. However, the charges were withdrawn as the video evidence was not in court on the date Mtsahli appeared.

The matter was then handed to State Prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu, it got re-enrolled and Mtshali was rearrested in September 2020. By then, Naidoo, who had viewed all the footage established that Mtshali and the others had robbed a house in Pinetown on January 16, 2020, and helped themselves to TVs and other sound equipment worth more than R16 000. Mtshali who made another radio control plea, was seen helping the others load the items in the car.

The investigating officer in the Pinetown matter eventually arrested Mtshali in court in March 2022. All three counts were merged into one. Marimuthu maintained that although Mtshali did not go into the shop or house, it did not mean he was not a part of the crimes.

During her cross-examination, some of Mtshali’s responses included him saying that he made the appeal to “radio control” because he was a police informer and worked “hand in glove” with a Captain Reynolds based in Umlazi, but no such person was known to be working at the station. He told the court he took the R2 000 because he didn't want to see the robbers again, yet the Pinetown offence happened two days later. On why he fetched the others on January 16, he said he had no choice because he needed more information for the police.

About loading the TVs and other items in the car, Mtshali said it was normal for him to assist riders. His legal team contested Naidoo and the others gathering and handling of the footage but Visagie was satisfied. He said there was no evidence to show it was tampered with and defence were “speculating” about it.