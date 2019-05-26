South Africa - Durban - 19 April 2019 - The identities of the 13 worshippers who died when a wall at their church collapsed shortly after 10pm on Thursday have been revealed. They all lost their lives at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in northern KwaZulu-Natal following a violent storm which swept across the province, leaving behind a trail of damage and destruction. A further five people were critically injured and taken to hospital, while 11 others with minor injuries were treated at the Ngwelezane Clinic in Empangeni. Picture : Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - CONGREGANTS of an Empangeni church which was destroyed by a violent storm at Easter, this week received a “big favour” in the form of more than 100 000 bricks to completely rebuild their place of worship. East Coast Radio DJ Damon Beard, well known for acts of caring and generosity via the “Big Favour” segment of his weekly radio show, reached out to the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Dlangubo’s call for help.

Beard said he aired the church’s plea for assistance made by a group of friends looking to rebuild the condemned structure, and building material supplier Corobrik responded with 115 000 bricks.

“It was an amazing and overwhelming gesture from Corobrik,” said Beard.

Thirteen people, 12 women and a 10-year-old boy died, and 16 others sustained injuries when a wall collapsed at the church. It had been reported that about 50 women had been asleep in the building after they had participated in a service on the night before Good Friday.

Authorities are yet to say what led to the collapse.

Marketing manager Christopher duTrevou confirmed that Corobrik would not only sponsor the 115 000 bricks needed to rebuild the collapsed wall, but a further 100 000 bricks so that the entire church building could be rebuilt.

“Corobrik is committed to giving back to local communities.”

DuTrevou said the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal that caused extensive havoc, had not only wrecked lives but also destroyed entire communities.

“We hope that this donation from Corobrik would contribute to the rebuilding of the community associated with the Pentecostal Holiness Church,” said DuTrevou

Reverend Phiwokuhle Sibiya confirmed that the building was condemned by authorities.

He said he appreciated the efforts of the Friends of Pentecostal Holiness Church in securing the donation of bricks via East Coast Radio.

Sibiya said that the friends’ group was formed after the disaster, and they made it their mission to rebuild the church by approaching individuals and the private sector for assistance.

He also confirmed that the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government were supportive and that former Premier Willies Mchunu arranged a strategic session last Monday, where more than 500 religious leaders gathered at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital to discuss issues affecting the religious sector. “Cogta (Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) has sent engineers to inspect our old structure.

“They’ve also asked us to fill out a questionnaire about the integrity of the old building which we will answer and resubmit on May 31,” said Sibiya.

