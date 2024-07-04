East Coast Radio refreshes its line-up

East Coast Radio (ECR) has announced its refreshed line-up - a blend of seasoned radio personalities and fresh new faces.

ECR’s programming manager Travis Bussiahn said the station promised to continue delivering engaging and entertaining content to listeners across KwaZulu-Natal. He said ECR continued to pride itself on maintaining consistency in keeping its talent, an approach that helps develop the best talent this country has to offer. He said listener favourites would remain part of the line-up, ensuring continuity and familiarity for its audience. “East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky, and Carmen, remains the flagship show, embodying the show’s motto ‘With Breakfast, You Get It All!’ Celebrating a year together, this dynamic trio keeps listeners engaged with cool topics, hit music, and community-centric initiatives like the Big Favour,” explained Bussiahn.

The show has helped countless community members, raising substantial funds and making a significant difference in the communities, including projects like the Tongaat relief efforts, where R2 million was raised. Bussiahn said Carol Ofori will be coming back on her daytime show. Stacey and J Sbu would still host the afternoon drive. Moreover, he said the rising star Ndabe Zondi will join the line-up as the host of the Early Breakfast show every week from 4-6 am.

Bussiahn said they were excited to welcome Ndabe to their line-up, “His journey from competition runner-up to a respected voice on air underscores our commitment to nurturing local talent and providing exceptional radio content to our listener,” he said. Styles Mbatha will take the reins of the Weekend Top 40 slot on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and bring some good Sunday vibes in the same time slot. He said their line-up is not just about individuals but it is about a team dedicated to serving KZN every day.

“As we look ahead, we’re focused on bringing more exciting promotions, events, and music to our listeners, cementing ECR’s position as KZN’s No.1 hub of information and entertainment in the province,” said Bussiahn. Here is the full line-up: Weekdays:

Early Breakfast with Ndabe - 4-6am

East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky and Carmen - 6-9am

Daytime Carol Ofori - 9-12pm

Daytime Danny Guselli - 12-3pm

Afternoon Drive with Stacey and J Sbu - 3-6pm

Live with Deon G 6-9pm

Weeknights Tee Xaba - 9-12am (Mon-Thurs) Fridays: Early Breakfast with Ndabe - 4-6am

East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky and Carmen - 6-9am

Daytime Carol Ofori - 9-12pm

Daytime Danny Guselli - 12-3pm

Afternoon Drive with Stacey and J Sbu - 3-6pm

Party People with Deon G 6-9pm

Sam Cele 9-1am Saturdays: Weekend Breakfast with Mike V- 6-10AM

Top 40 with Styles - 10am-2pm

Shaina-Rae - 2-5pm

Best Of Breakfast 5 – 6pm [Automated]

Sam Cele 6 – 10pm Sundays: