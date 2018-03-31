An estimated 450 000 visitors flocked into Durban for the Easter Weekend. FILE PICTURE

DURBAN - AS THE Easter holiday season plays out, with an estimated 450000 visitors flocking in to the city, Durban businesses expect to pocket more than R550 million.

At times, on Friday, more than 15000 cars per hour were counted passing through Mariannhill Toll Plaza, heading into Durban.

Philip Sithole, Durban city manager for economic development and planning said: “Unlike the December holidays, Easter holidays are short, but we are pleased with the activities taking place that will translate into a cash injection for the city.”

Sithole said law enforcement agencies were out in full force. “We want to ensure that our visitors are safe during this period. We are making sure that our police are visible, everywhere in the city,” he said.

He issued a warning to motorists who drove under the influence of alcohol, saying metro police officers and the SAPS will be unforgiving because alcohol was the major cause of road accidents.

Likewise, eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede warned people against drinking and driving during her Easter safety campaign this week.

Gumede led a delegation of councillors and religious leaders to different taxi ranks around the city as part of the Easter safety campaign. She wished those leaving tomorrow, a safe journey to their destinations.

“EThekwini has pulled out all the stops to ensure that everyone who will be travelling on our roads is safe. A life lost on our roads is one too many,” she said.

While the city of Durban was making great efforts to ensure safe holidays, the province was dealt a blow after Thursday evening’s horrific crash near Greytown, which claimed 14 lives including a six-month-old baby.

Preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that the driver of the minibus drove an overloaded vehicle which was not roadworthy and did not have an operating licence.

This infuriated MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda, who vowed to clamp-down on illegal taxi operations in the province.

Kaunda expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those who were still in hospital, a speedy recovery. Kaunda said the crash was a blow to the province’s effort to fight the scourge of road crashes and fatalities during busy seasons.

“I have asked the department to lead a process of developing a comprehensive and integrated law enforcement plan to deal will the proliferation of unroadworthy minibus taxis in the area.

“Communities must also assist us by refusing to board unroadworthy vehicles,” he said.

