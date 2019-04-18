The N3 Toll Concession is expecting a huge increase in traffic heading to Durban at the start of the Gauteng school holidays. File photo: Tiro Ramatlhatse

Durban - Traffic authorities expect close to 2 000 cars per hour to pass the busy N3 De Hoek toll plaza enroute to KwaZulu-Natal from Gauteng this evening.



Earlier on Thursday, N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Con Roux, said more than thousands of cars were passing Gauteng's De Hoek toll plaza by midday. He said there had been no major crashes or accidents on the routes, and urged all motorists to abide by the rules of the road and drive carefully.





And for those who are travelling with children make sure, there is a baby seat chair to protect our children, he said.





By 2pm, 1 690 cars were traveling towards Durban and at 4pm, there were 1 540 cars passing the same toll plaza.





By 5pm, there were 1 380 cars passing De Hoek, but they warned numbers were picking up.





17h21 #TrafficUpdate: Traffic volumes picking up on the S/B (DBN bound) between #DeHoekPlaza & #MooiPlaza. No incidents disturbing the flow of traffic. Please share the road responsibly. #BuckleUp. Take care. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 18, 2019









KZN Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said five people were killed on Wednesday night on the N11 near Newcastle when two trucks, a minibus taxi and a car crashed.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that on Wednesday around 11pm, a minibus taxi, a golf and two trucks collided, killing five people on scene. Ten people sustained minor injuries and were taken to Madadeni Hospital for further medical attention. All five deceased were from the minibus. It is alleged that the deceased were traveling from Johannesburg to Newcastle," he said. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“As the provincial government, we are saddened that five people have perished in one road crash. On behalf of the provincial government, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased during this difficult time of bereavement. This is one of the crashes that could have been avoided if people adhered to the rules of the road,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda urged motorists to be patient on the roads. “As we are approaching the Easter weekend, the province is expecting a high volume of vehicles on the N3 since the KZN is a holiday destination for many local and international tourists. We therefore urge motorists to abide by the roles and be patient with one another,” he said. The KZN Transport department has warned motorists that road blocks around the province would be conducted in major roads and highways in cities, districts, urban and rural areas. The department said it had zero tolerance for drunk drivers, speeding vehicles, unlicensed drivers and unlicensed vehicles.





Last week, Kaunda warned motorists police would search all vehicles at roadblocks this Easter weekend.