EFF councillor resigns amid claims of death threats and party conflict

THE political landscape in Northern KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by the resignation of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor from the Mthonjaneni Municipality over allegations of death threats. The councillor, Siphosakhe Vusumuzi Majola, said he had been receiving death threats, after the EFF’s repeated attempts to remove him from his seat due to his alleged close ties with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the ruling party in the municipality.

“They had been trying to remove me from the council for some years, which made me go to court seeking an interdict against their action and therefore I kept the seat (pending the court ruling),” said Majola. Majola's resignation on Wednesday has heightened scrutiny on internal EFF dynamics and the safety of public representatives. “It is the EFF that threatened me because they wanted the seat,” he said.

But the EFF rejected the allegations. According to Majola, he was served a dismissal letter from the EFF last year but opted to remain the councillor as he challenged this decision through the courts. However, the EFF has maintained a different narrative, asserting that Majola was terminated from the party two years ago due to inadequate performance and allegedly not adhering to party rules including rubbing shoulders with the IFP.

The political exodus from the EFF has gained momentum, following the notable departures of high-profile members, the most recent being former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane who left the party this week as well as TV personality Fana Mokoena. Their announcement comes weeks after Floyd Shivambu, the former deputy leader dumped the EFF to join the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) and became its national organiser. Mokoena had not disclosed his next political move after announcing his resignation as an EFF MP, but a source within the party confirmed that Mokoena he left the EFF.

Majola's case however was particularly striking as it underscored the challenges faced by EFF representatives amid growing tensions within the party and electoral setbacks in recent elections. Former EFF provincial chairperson and MPL Vusi Khoza who joined MKP after being fired from the EFF along with 210 public representatives, including MPs, MPLs and councillors for failing to organise transport for supporters in their respective constituencies to attend EFF 10th-anniversary at FNB stadium, said the EFF was not happy with Majola. Khoza said this was due to Majola having less than 100 party members in his ward.

In his resignation, Majola detailed experiencing intimidation, alleging confrontations with armed individuals outside his home and during his commutes. The EFF leadership vehemently denied any involvement in threatening Majola. The party stated that Majola's allegations of threats were unfounded.

EFF provincial spokesperson, Mazwi Blose, clarified the party's position, insisting that Majola was no longer an EFF member and that they were awaiting a court ruling on his status. “We fired him two years ago but was protected by the IFP, which refused when we brought someone to replace him. “We even went to court seeking an order to remove him from our seat and we are still waiting for the court ruling.

“The seat that he occupied in the council remains our seat,” said Blose. He said the municipality had also blocked the EFF from claiming the party levy from Majola’s salary. “Anyway we did not pursue that matter of the party levy,” said Blose

Mthonjaneni Municipality Speaker Ntombiyenkosi Mbatha expressed regret over Majola's departure, describing him as a dedicated member who served his constituents well. She acknowledged that numerous councillors have reported similar threats, indicating a troubling trend of intimidation in South Africa's political environment. “This is not the first time councillors have been threatened. I also receive them but luckily I have security,” Mbatha said.

She said security threat analyses by the police on councillors have often faced delays. “There are many councillors who have resigned on these terms, including Ward 5 and Ward 6 councillors because of the threats,” said Mbatha. She said Majola did not state in the resignation letter whether the threats were work-related or not.