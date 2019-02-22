Durban - The police arrested at least eight people on Friday afternoon when union members and students protested outside the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

KwaZulu-Natal has been gripped with student protests as students and various universities clash over varying issues, including allowances, registration and accommodation.

On Friday, the Nehawu union members and students from TVET colleges, had allegedly descended to the Durban ICC in anticipation of Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor’s presence.

The minister is believed to have not arrived and the crowd reacted violently, causing traffic to be affected in the area. Stunned office workers in the area took pictures from their balconies.

eThekwini Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad, confirmed the police had arrested eight suspects and charged them with public violence.

He said when union members and students were told Pandor was not at the ICC, they tried to forcefully enter the premises.

“Metro Police and SAPS were called on scene and they arrested eight people for public violence,” he said.

