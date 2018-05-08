DURBAN - The bail application of the 29-year-old man accused of murdering Durban North woman Siam Lee entered day six in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and was cut short by an electrical fault at the building.

The case dragged on for the first half of the day with no new information emerging in court since the morning.

The murder accused is alleged to have abducted Lee from a Durban North brothel on January 4. Lee's charred body was discovered on a farm in New Hanover, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, two days later. The accused was arrested shortly after by private investigators at his Assagay home.

In court, the state cross-examined the accused about the day of his arrest in an attempt to prove that he had exaggerated allegations that he was assaulted by the arresting team.

The bail application will continue on Thursday and has been set for Friday. An electrical fault at the Durban Magistrates Court at about 3.15pm saw the magistrate adjourn the matter for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lee's mother, Carmen Nan, spent the weekend behind bars after being arrested for malicious damage to property over a rental dispute with her landlord.

GRIEVING MOM: Siam Lee’s mother, Carmen Nan Lee, at Stellawood Cemetery for the funeral of her daughter.

She appeared in the same court on Monday and was released on a warning.

A chirpy Carmen was present in court on Thursday for the bail hearing.

Shouting from the gallery as she saw a TV crew set up inside the court, Carmen said: "Is his (the accused's) name going to be disclosed today? It should be."

The accused is not being named as he is also accused of rape, amongst a raft of other charges.