Employees at two Spar supermarkets in Ballito test positive for Covid-19

Durban - TWO KwaZulu-Natal North Coast supermarket employees tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing two food retailers to shut their doors until their 14-day isolation period ended. Paul Rencken, owner of Ballito Spar in Sandra Road, said an employee undertook a test last Friday as a result of contact tracing from another positive case. The test results were received on Tuesday and the store was immediately closed. “A full decontamination and sanitisation of the store took place and store management has worked closely with the health department to follow the correct protocol. At this stage, no other staff members are reporting any symptoms. The health and safety of customers, staff and the community remain our highest priority.” Rencken said throughout the lockdown, the store implemented precautionary measures to limit the risk of Covid-19 transmission, including daily temperature checks, social distancing, the use of masks and hand sanitiser, deep cleaning and perspex sheet protection at tills. However, Rencken said in spite of rumours, Lifestyle SuperSpar, in the Lifestyle Centre, had not been affected nor had there been a confirmed case.

“It is still business as usual with daily lockdown trading hours from 7am to 6pm with all the necessary measures being taken.”

Charles Wilson, the owner of Tiffany’s SuperSpar in Umhlali, about 60km north of Durban, temporarily closed down his grocery store on Tuesday after one of his employees tested positive for Covid-19.

“The store is following a process of performing at least two deep-cleaning protocols, which include cleaning all surfaces with industrial level cleaning solutions.

"We take the health of our customers and staff seriously and want to ensure that everything possible is being done to ensure a safe and healthy environment. We have also tested all the staff members who were on the same shift, and have sent them home to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Wilson said the role as an essential service provider was taken with the utmost seriousness and would continue to go the extra mile to keep staff and customers safe.

“We look forward to getting back to providing them with their favourite food, other essential goods and as always, service with a smile.”

Sunday Tribune