Online entries close on Sunday, January 26

DURBAN - Swimmers wanting to participate in the 2020 aQuellé Midmar Mile are advised to avoid disappointment by sending in their entries before the Sunday online entry deadline. Though last minute entries will be accepted on the weekend of the event, swimmers will fork out an increased entry fee on the events of their choice.

Fees range from R195 to R350 and most are likely to increase between R50 to R75. Entries received after January 22 are not guaranteed T shirts or medals and will not be eligible for category prizes.

Wayne Riddin, event organiser, said he was looking forward to another exceptional family weekend with over 12 000 swimmers expected to take part in the world’s largest open water swimming event.

“The aQuellé Midmar Mile is not only about the elite swimmers, some of whom will be competing in the Olympics in Tokyo later this year, but also about families, schools, the teams, the charities who benefit, and of course those legends of the race who have swum it for the past 46 years,” he said.