Raw sewage flows into the Durban harbour near the Point Yacht Club. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Department of Environmental Affairs has lifted the deadline given to the eThekwini municipality, after the Green Scorpions issued the city with a warning that it would face a fine of up to R10 million if it does not follow the department’s directives on how to deal with the sewage spill. The environmental watchdog said it will closely monitor the situation.

Department spokesperson Albi Modise said a notice to the municipality in May had set out the preliminary view on the findings linked to the sewage leak into the harbour.



"The pollution in the harbour had not only resulted in the death of a high number of fish found floating on the surface of the water but was also accompanied by a strong stench of decay. The city has identified the root cause of the problem and made provisions for the clean up," Modise said.



In a detailed response to the department, the municipality said that it had experienced a number of mechanical and electrical challenges at the Mahatma Gandhi Pump Station as there were design flaws in the system and the non-availability of replacement parts for the pumps.

“This caused the simultaneous destruction of three of the four duty pumps,” said city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Some of instructions issued by the department included fixing defective machinery and making efforts to restore the water to its natural state.

An investigation commissioned by the municipalities Water and Sanitation (EWS) unit, identified 70 remedial steps to make the pump station more reliable, to be implemented over the next 12 months.

The city has confirmed that EWS is looking into refurbishing the old pump station situated about 300m upstream of the new Mahatma Gandhi pump station so that it can be used as a back-up should future failures occur.

Monthly jointed meetings have also been scheduled with Transnet Port Authorities in order to strategically address problems of sewer pollution.

Environmental activists are pleased that the department has intervened.

EarthLife Africa’s Alice Thomson, said pollution at the harbour had been a long standing issue.



Modise said the department was satisfied with the interventions and measures undertaken by the city.



“The report provided by the municipality’s Water and Sanitation and its pollution department’s laboratory, CSIR and Transnet Environmental Section all confirm that marine life has returned to normal and as such all port activities have been reinstituted - accordingly it has not been necessary to issue a final notice."

IOL reported in May that the sewage spill was the result of a dysfunctional pump at the Mahatma Gandhi Pump Station, which resulted in a directive been issued against diving and a ban on fishing at the harbour.

Sunday Tribune