eThekwini municipality city manager Sipho Nzuza. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Keeping the streets of Durban clean while cracking the whip on corruption are top priorities for eThekwini municipality city manager Sipho Nzuza. Homelessness, rat infestation, crime, grim and corruption have been a challenge for the city to deal with.

“It’s not just that we want to become a clean city and yet hide our problems, we are not going to do that - we are going to face those problems, address them whilst becoming a cleaner city - in all aspects,” he said.

Nzuza spoke to the Sunday Tribune this week, on the sidelines of a Mandela Day celebration in uMlazi, south of Durban, outlining his “ground-breaking plans”.

The city last week started to crush three abandoned buildings with bulldozers to make way for new developments in the city. Approximately 80 bad buildings are within the inner city, of which 39 of those located in the Mahatma Gandhi precinct.

The city has been granted the green light to begin demolishing the 39 buildings while court processes on other are underway..

“Taking down those buildings is part of what we are doing as a clean up campaign to rejuvenate the city, to look much cleaner than what it is,” said Nzuza.

He said permission to demolish Trafalgar Square, in the Mahatma Gandhi precinct was obtained from Amafa, the provincial heritage conservation agency.

A number of buildings in the city have been left unattended. The city has called on owners of bad buildings who have gone under the radar for neglecting them at the expense of the municipality to come forward or risk losing their property.

Nzuza said if landlords of these abandoned buildings want to come forward to reclaim those buildings, the city would negotiate with them.

“Once the court has made the decision, we will execute the decision but if they (owners) want to come back and talk to us then we can negotiate. The problem is that some of them just leave the buildings by running away from paying rates,” he added.

He highlighted that the city faces a number of issues, where buildings are not “optimally utilised” and the need to build university students residences.

An array of foreign nationals and vagrants have found refuge in these buildings but the city has ensured that proper steps will be followed.

“We can’t just move people out and displace them and that’s why we are involving people like social workers to try and understand and come up with solutions, as there are a lot of problems, like socio-economic issues, migration and so on. We have engaged the departments that look at social issues, the social workers are going to be taking over and making sure while we are cleaning up, we need to provide them (the homeless and foreign nationals) with accommodation for them to stay,” expressed Nzuza.

He said the city’s plans to clean up do not end there. “We have people who are also hawkers selling their stuff on the pavement and you find that the pavements are not usable by people who are walking. The dirt and stink has caused rat infestation and this is a condition we shouldn’t be in.”

The city manager has called for the enforcement of “stricter bylaws on these traders.”

He told the Sunday Tribune, he spoke to the city’s head of health, Dr Nomakhosi Gxagxisa in trying to find out why the city has been plagued by rats.

“She said there was a problem with the contractors that use to do this work of making sure there's no rats and I said we must make sure we bring this service back. Rats carry all types of diseases and we can not expose our people to that,” he added.

Nzuza would not be drawn into commenting on specific allegations of corruption within the municipality. He’s also turned State witness and was set to spill the beans on embattled mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused, in the corruption case against them, next month.

According to Nzuza, a number of reports have been raised in Exco and would be finalised soon.

“The Manase Report has been raised and a number of others in Exco which I have instructed the City Integrity and Investigation Unit (CIIU) to look at whatever needed to be actioned in the various reports. It is unacceptable that after so much time, nothing has been done and those are things we need to be true and realistic about, and ensure that those reports are handled with urgency and honesty because it becomes a problem for our people.”

He added that the city is working with the Hawks to make sure legal processes are followed and hopes that by the end of the year, all of these outstanding issues are concluded.

[email protected]

Sunday Tribune