Durban - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has sent her condolences to the family of Durban University of Technology student Mlungisi Madonsela, who was shot dead at the university on Tuesday.

Madonsela was shot dead while protesting with EFF Student Command protestors who had got into a scuffle with private security personnel at the administration block at the universities Steve Biko campus. He died at a Durban hospital on Tuesday afternoon, while an admin worker and a security guard were injured and were admitted to hospital.

“We wish the family strength during this difficult time. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured and hospitalised during the impulse,” said Gumede in a statement.

Police arrested four students on Tuesday and charged them with public violence, while a murder docket is being investigated for Madonsela’s death. No one has been arrested in connection with his death.

“I welcome the intervention led by Acting Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala and we are certain that it will bear fruit,” she said.

Zikalala had committed a team of MECs from the KZN government to meet with higher education stakeholders. He also condemned the destruction of property.

“The burning of vehicles and buildings leaves a bitter taste and should be condemned by all the people of KwaZulu-Natal. We wish to state categorically that we fully understand and sympathise with the plight of poor students who find it impossible to meet rising education costs.”

