eThekwini mayor to crack whip on Covid expenditure

Durban - Pressure mounted on eThekwini Municipality’s Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to crack the whip after the city’s bloated Covid-19 spend of more than R400-million over a four-month period was revealed this week. Kaunda, who is nearing his first anniversary in office, conceded that prices for the procurement of Covid-19 goods were inflated when compared with what National Treasury deemed permissible, and he has promised decisive action. He warned that municipal officials who are implicated in wrongdoing must be prepared to face the consequences. He got the ball rolling by requesting an urgent internal audit on funds spent in the city’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic which supply chain management released during a virtual meeting of the executive committee on Tuesday. eThekwini became the latest state organ to be embroiled in fraud and corruption allegations relating to expenditure emanating from the Covid-19 fight, which has also caught the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet.

The bulk of eThekwini’s Covid-19 outlay went towards paying metro police officers overtime, of nearly R90m.

Personal protective equipment (PPE), including sanitisers and masks, and hygiene services cost the municipality R75825832.

Food hampers for the city’s indigent cost R67463441.

Providing marquees, shower facilities, toilets, blankets, etc, for the homeless cost R66856286 with R8877095 going towards the distribution of hygiene products in informal settlements, hostels and transit camps.

The Sunday Tribune’s sister paper, Daily News, previously published a closer analysis of some of the Covid-19 expenses, which showed that the city bought 13 reusable bodysuits at a cost of R1930 each, but the Treasury stipulated that no more than R300.11 should be spent on each item.

Treasury laid down R49.21 each as the spend for hand sanitisers but the city was charged nearly R80 each for the 8000 units it purchased.

One service provider charged the city R2.5m to supply 10 000 surgical masks, at a unit price of R25, yet Treasury’s standard for the item was R10.22.

On another PPE contract the city agreed to pay R146 for the supply of 2000 pairs of non-sterile latex gloves when it was meant to only pay R46.44 per set.

Opposition was quick to lay into the city for the spending spree, with Thabani Mthethwa of the DA calling for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to run its eyes over the city’s dealings.

Mdu Nkosi of the IFP said he had written to the public protector regarding his findings.

When Kaunda was brought into office he was entrusted by the ruling party, the ANC, to turn things around as the municipality was being crippled financially, and it all pointed to rampant acts of fraud and corruption.

Belinda Scott was named as his deputy and the Speaker’s position was handed to Weziwe Thusi, when the trio took office at City Hall in September.

This after his predecessor, Zandile Gumede faced fraud and corruption charges relating to a 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender worth R389m.

However, Kaunda said he was still committed to clean governance and all the allegations of irregular expenditure and caused the municipality to be placed in the media’s spotlight for wrong reasons.

Sunday Tribune