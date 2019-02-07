eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede is set to lead a walk through the city to declare war against all forms of social ills. The city is expecting to host thousands in the walk, dubbed “Opportunities Walk”, set for Friday morning.

The walk starts from Victoria Park, North Beach to the Durban City Hall.

eThekwini spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said: “Following social ills ravaging numerous communities within the city, (Gumede) is declaring war to all forms of social ills.”

The annual campaign focuses on substance abuse, teenage pregnancy and the spread of HIV and AIDS in communities.

These are among the social ills which Mayisela said, are causing malicious damage to youth and hindering their progress, and the economic growth of the municipality and the country.

“Social ills also destabilise the communities in which these youth live affecting quality of life which also impacts on teaching and learning within schools. They also erode gains made by government programmes in improving the wellbeing of citizens,” he added.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE